The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,753,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830,888 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of The Charles Schwab worth $305,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 805.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,648 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,141,831 shares of company stock worth $139,753,711 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.51. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $72.54.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

