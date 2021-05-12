The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,287,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 434,425 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.18% of The Charles Schwab worth $214,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $1,805,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 92,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $72.54. The company has a market cap of $127.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.51.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 20,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,484,607.84. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,141,831 shares of company stock worth $139,753,711. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

