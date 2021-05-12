The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €14.00 Price Target

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.43 ($14.62).

Iberdrola has a 12 month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12 month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

