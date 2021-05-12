The Graph (GRT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $326.74 Million

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00002663 BTC on exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $1.65 billion and approximately $326.74 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00087036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $591.21 or 0.01188538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00068214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00114632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,038.32 or 0.10128719 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph (GRT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 coins. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

