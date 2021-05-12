The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.63 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will post sales of $61.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.10 million to $62.15 million. The Hackett Group reported sales of $69.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year sales of $251.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $257.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $258.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.71 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in The Hackett Group during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCKT opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.36. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $18.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

