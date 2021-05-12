The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) PT Raised to $23.00 at Roth Capital

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its target price upped by Roth Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.68 million, a PE ratio of 80.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 240,678 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,634,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after purchasing an additional 177,870 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 828,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 91,230 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 142,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 65,662 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

