The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Earnings Results

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The Hackett Group updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.280-0.300 EPS.

The Hackett Group stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.37. 5,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,998. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $525.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

