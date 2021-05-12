The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Boosted by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.1% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $17,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD traded down $8.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,394. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.20 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.87.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

