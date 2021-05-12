The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 1.6% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $38,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 21,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 31,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.87.

NYSE HD opened at $329.00 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.20 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.78.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

