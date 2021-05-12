The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,986,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75,963 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.18% of The Home Depot worth $606,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $1,050,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in The Home Depot by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,306,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $398,956,000 after purchasing an additional 95,657 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Home Depot by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 454,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $138,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.87.

NYSE:HD opened at $330.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.78. The company has a market cap of $355.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.20 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.