The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. The J. M. Smucker reported earnings of $2.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year earnings of $8.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $8.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.52 to $8.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth approximately $561,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 14.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,346,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $136.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $139.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

