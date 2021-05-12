The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors reduced its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mad River Investors’ holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,325.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $41.65. 10,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,183. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $28.87 and a 1-year high of $47.32.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

