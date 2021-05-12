The Lion Electric (LEV) to Release Earnings on Monday

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th.

The Lion Electric stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. The Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $35.25.

LEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

