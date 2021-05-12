The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTW. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Manitowoc in the first quarter worth approximately $26,092,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,081,000 after buying an additional 566,985 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 495.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 546,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 456,876 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth about $4,348,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $28.33.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

