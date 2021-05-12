The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 979,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98,170 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of United Parcel Service worth $166,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2,960.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 40,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Berenberg Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

Shares of UPS opened at $214.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.02.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

