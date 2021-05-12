The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389,043 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 136,604 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of NIKE worth $184,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE opened at $137.12 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $216.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.31.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

