The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $156.04 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,499,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.45% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $156,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $112.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $116.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,233 shares of company stock valued at $338,938 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

