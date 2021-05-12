The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $176.03 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,511 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Amgen worth $176,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $544,455. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $252.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.37 and its 200-day moving average is $236.89. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $144.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

