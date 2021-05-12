The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,680,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,249 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.14% of Starbucks worth $183,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $113.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.42. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $133.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

