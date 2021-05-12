The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 766,389 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,847,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 766,389 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.17% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $242,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY opened at $64.26 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -584.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.48.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

