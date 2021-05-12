The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 843 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.50% of AutoZone worth $154,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 3.1% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in AutoZone by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,495.13 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,023.06 and a 12 month high of $1,542.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,449.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,253.29.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.39 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,449.27.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

