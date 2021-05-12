The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,053,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 310,938 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of AT&T worth $243,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 59.3% during the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 347,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 129,255 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,128,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,698,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of T opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

