The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $18,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 43.1% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 613,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 9.5% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $13,743,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,282,873 shares of company stock worth $306,539,932 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.06. The stock had a trading volume of 148,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,297,313. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $333.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

