The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after buying an additional 1,964,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,820,000 after buying an additional 1,260,453 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,482,000 after buying an additional 85,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,736,000 after purchasing an additional 611,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,297,313. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,143,581.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,282,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,539,932 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

