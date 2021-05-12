The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $87.42

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 87.42 ($1.14) and traded as high as GBX 129.80 ($1.70). The Restaurant Group shares last traded at GBX 127.80 ($1.67), with a volume of 5,573,455 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTN. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Restaurant Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 98.75 ($1.29).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 123.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.42. The firm has a market cap of £977.72 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

