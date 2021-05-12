The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of The Timken worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $14,025,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,961 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $1,524,000. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,632,000 after purchasing an additional 393,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Timken alerts:

Shares of TKR stock opened at $89.80 on Wednesday. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $34.46 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

In other The Timken news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $248,123.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 36,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $3,148,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,937,274.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,024 shares of company stock worth $13,677,220 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.