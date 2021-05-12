The TJX Companies (TJX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect The TJX Companies to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect The TJX Companies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $72.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a PE ratio of 120.02, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $74.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

