The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.8% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $20,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $181.67 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $99.66 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.97 and a 200-day moving average of $172.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $329.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

