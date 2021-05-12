The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.21

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and traded as low as $13.11. The Weir Group shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 56,106 shares changing hands.

WEGRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Weir Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Weir Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

