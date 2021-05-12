TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) EVP Sells $46,022.08 in Stock

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of TXMD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. 7,049,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,178,189. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $401.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.19. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXMD. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 9.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 19,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

