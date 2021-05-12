TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) EVP Sells $46,022.08 in Stock

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of TXMD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. 7,049,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,178,189. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $401.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.19. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.75.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 9.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 19,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.
TherapeuticsMD Company Profile
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.
