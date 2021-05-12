THORChain Price Tops $18.52 (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $18.52 or 0.00034127 BTC on popular exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $4.44 billion and approximately $243.05 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, THORChain has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.46 or 0.00553528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00071798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00250461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003960 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.59 or 0.01205940 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.72 or 0.00920630 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,904,355 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

