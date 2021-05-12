ThoreCoin (THR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34,683.00

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One ThoreCoin coin can currently be bought for about $9,946.40 or 0.19445558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $862.21 million and $34,683.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00071653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $269.94 or 0.00527740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.57 or 0.00257228 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $630.28 or 0.01232214 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.50 or 0.00956984 BTC.

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

