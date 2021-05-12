Thunder Token Price Hits $0.0142 on Major Exchanges (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $103.47 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00020085 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.73 or 0.00312172 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001541 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000794 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

