TigerCash (TCH) 1-Day Volume Reaches $23.02 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded up 115.9% against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $23.02 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $802.71 or 0.01479492 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

