Time New Bank Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.12 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Time New Bank coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $22.12 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00084238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00018915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.84 or 0.01052866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00070367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00110640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,658.57 or 0.10257054 BTC.

Time New Bank Coin Profile

Time New Bank (TNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 3,810,427,418 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

