Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.490-1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $465 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $470.62 million.

Shares of TVTY opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.02. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. The firm had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

