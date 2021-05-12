TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) PT Raised to $145.00 at CIBC

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its target price lifted by CIBC from $140.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMXXF. TD Securities increased their target price on TMX Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TMX Group from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TMX Group from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TMX Group from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.86.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 990. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.90. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.68.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.