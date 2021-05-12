TokenPay (TPAY) Market Cap Tops $2.79 Million

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 22.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges. TokenPay has a market cap of $2.79 million and $254,427.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TokenPay has traded up 73.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,968.67 or 0.99645537 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00047105 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011132 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.83 or 0.00202987 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000196 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004281 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

