Toko Token (TKO) Trading 17.6% Lower This Week

Toko Token (CURRENCY:TKO) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Toko Token coin can currently be purchased for $3.37 or 0.00006159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toko Token has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Toko Token has a total market cap of $365.13 million and approximately $57.43 million worth of Toko Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00072539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.86 or 0.00534138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.55 or 0.00249898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.78 or 0.01236763 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00034847 BTC.

Toko Token Coin Profile

Toko Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Toko Token’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto

Buying and Selling Toko Token

