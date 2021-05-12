TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) to Release Earnings on Monday

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 78.06%. The company had revenue of $3.65 million for the quarter.

Shares of TOMZ stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a fully portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that provides complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

