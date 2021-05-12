TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $9.65

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.65, but opened at $9.02. TORM shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 1,862 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $674.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of -363.30.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 14.72%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TORM during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TORM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 53,812,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,058,000 after buying an additional 466,552 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TORM during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TORM during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of TORM during the 4th quarter valued at $5,872,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

