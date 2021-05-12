Tornado 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $540,073.00 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Tornado has a market capitalization of $590,968.57 and approximately $540,073.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tornado has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One Tornado coin can now be purchased for approximately $98.49 or 0.00193305 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.27 or 0.00614813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00072461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.77 or 0.00237018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003936 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.92 or 0.01226458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $509.82 or 0.01000573 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

