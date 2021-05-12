Tornado Cash Price Down 16.8% This Week (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $115.87 or 0.00208335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $58.09 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00071918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $292.61 or 0.00526095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.34 or 0.00248731 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $661.16 or 0.01188721 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00033723 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 501,338 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

