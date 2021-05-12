Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
Shares of NYSE TYG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.20. 1,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,180. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30.
About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure
