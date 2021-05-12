Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.
Shares of TEAF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.24. 40,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,641. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56.
About Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
