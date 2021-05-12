Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of TEAF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.24. 40,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,641. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56.

Get Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund alerts:

About Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.