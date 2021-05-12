Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,641. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $15.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56.
