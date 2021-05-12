Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

TTP traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,857. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $22.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.19.

Get Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.