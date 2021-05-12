Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

NYSE TPZ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,446. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

