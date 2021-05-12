TotemFi (TOTM) Trading Down 42.8% Over Last 7 Days

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 12th. One TotemFi coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00002204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TotemFi has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $1.01 million worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TotemFi has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00071292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.28 or 0.00529622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.00 or 0.00257638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.12 or 0.01255039 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00034545 BTC.

TotemFi Coin Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,900,000 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

TotemFi Coin Trading

