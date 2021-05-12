Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.53.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRMLF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $35.75 to $38.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

